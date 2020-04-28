The property of the model and Alec Monopoly has a spectacular and enviable view of the Caribbean Sea

Alexa Dellanos, who is the presenter’s daughter Myrka Dellanos, has recently shared with his followers several images of his house in El Dorado, in Puerto Rico, where she enjoys spending time in the company of her boyfriend, the artist Alec Monopoly.

The model has uploaded to her Instagram account some photographs that show her enjoying various corners of the property that she has in what is known as the Paradise of Puerto Rico.

In addition to its rooms, the property stands out for the spectacular views it has of the Caribbean Sea and for the works of art by the New York artist.

Kitchen

The kitchen of the house is open and combines gray and white tones.

It also has an island in the center that is used for cooking, preparing food and eating, as it has a space for two people, its stove and its hood.

Dinning room

The dining room is made up of a rectangular chocolate-colored table with space for eight chairs that combine the beige of its seat and backrest with the coffee of the legs.

Room

To one side of the dining room is the living room, which is made up of a three-person coffee sofa, a white coffee table, as well as a couple of individual armchairs that attract attention for being woven, like all good beach furniture.

Due to the high temperatures registered in the area, the room has its own fan to cool Alexa, Alec and their guests in hot weather.

It also has a brown furniture and a wall-mounted television.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom is comprised of a large bed that stands out for its white bedding and its gold tone headboard.

Terrace

The terrace is one of the favorite places of your beautiful house, since it has various furniture to rest, eat and enjoy an incredible view of the sand and the sea.

On the terrace they have a wooden table that seats six people, as well as a small living room made up of two white armchairs.

Jacuzzi

The terrace also has a Jacuzzi in which Alexa and Alec like to spend time and cool off.

