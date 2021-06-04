Meet the house Naomi Osaka bought from Nick Jonas for $ 7 million

In the midst of media conflicts, the tennis star takes refuge in her fabulous house in Beverly Hills, which belonged to neither more nor less than Nick Jonas.

After publicly withdrawing from the French Open on Monday to focus on her mental health, tennis great Naomi Osaka returned to Los Angeles to spend time relaxing at her spectacular $ 7 million home in Beverly Hills.

The 23-year-old champion bought the property from famed singer Nick Jonas in an off-market deal in 2019 for $ 6.91 million, but considering rising real estate prices since then, it’s probably worth a lot more now.

The beautiful house built in 1965, was completely remodeled in 2015 with a minimalist structure and open concept, inspired by mid-century modern design.

It is located on a half-acre lot at the top of the picturesque mountains of Beverly Hills, with enough space and privacy for Naomi to relax away from the media.

It has 380 m² of living space distributed in 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, with large high ceilings and large windows that, in addition to filling all rooms with light, provide excellent views from all rooms.

As soon as we enter, we are greeted by a spacious dining room with a striking hematite fireplace and beautiful dark wood walls that contrast with the white oak floors, characteristics that extend throughout the entire house.

Its modern gourmet island kitchen with luxurious natural stone countertops has state-of-the-art appliances, a wine refrigerator, and even a built-in espresso machine.

The library, which also serves as a family room, includes bookshelves and a comfortable armchair in front of a giant flat-screen TV.

Its large master bedroom has magnificent wood details, a huge window and a sliding glass wall that communicates directly with the terrace, so you can enjoy nature inside.

The main spa-like bathroom boasts a beautiful view of an internal courtyard, elegant marble floors, and a unique designer bathtub.

The property also includes a secluded guest house next to a bright panoramic office that appears to float above the valley, surrounded by trees and hills.

Outside you can breathe tranquility thanks to the large terrace with wooden floors that offers spectacular views of the Los Angeles landscape.

The deck surrounds a fabulous infinity pool with hydromassage included, lounge chairs to relax and a fire pit, plus the patio has a barbecue for outdoor cooking.

Naomi Osaka’s drive and dedication to tennis have really paid off in recent years. In addition to winning the Grand Slam title three years in a row, beating Serena Williams, ranking No.1 in the Women’s Tennis Association, appearing on the cover of Vogue, and being the highest paid female athlete in the world, Naomi was also named Female Athlete of the Year by Associated Press in 2020.

But the Japanese tennis player made international news for a different reason this week, when she announced her decision to withdraw from the Roland Garros tournament, after the controversy she generated by refusing to speak to the press after her victory against the Romanian Patricia Maria, action by which was fined $ 15,000.

After revealing that she had suffered long bouts of depression since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018, the star returned home to Los Angeles to take some well-deserved time off the court with her boyfriend of two years ago, the rapper. Cordae.