In this week's MotorTech video we had the opportunity to get to know the Honda CR-V in its Touring version This SUV has an equally elegant and sporty look, full of chrome details (along with certain discreet touches of blue that remind us that it is a hybrid vehicle) and a very interesting design, full of curves, which is original. and it suits him well.

Its interior is undoubtedly modern, boasting a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the button system that we see replacing the lever in more and more cars.

Its 2-liter 4-cylinder engine has been combined with an electric motor that, incidentally, is not pluggable; energy regenerates as one advances. Levers behind the steering wheel allow us to choose the intensity of the energy regeneration.

In terms of gear changes, the Honda CR-V hybrid feels very similar to electric cars. One just accelerates and it will start to move forward, progressively, without feeling any kind of gear changes. It is an agile and smooth vehicle.

When driving, we have three driving modes at our disposal: EV (fully electric), ECON (a mode that optimizes the best of its two engines) and SPORT. In addition, the Japanese brand has endowed it with a set of security elements and driver assistance, called Honda Sensing.

It is clear that whoever buys a car like this does so looking for a large load capacity, both in the seats and in the luggage rack, and Honda has done a great job in this regard, with space for five passengers to travel comfortably, in addition to a Huge cargo area in back, topped off with spoiler and small shark fin.

This model, in addition to being a reliable car, stands out for its low consumption; A gallon of fuel will take us, on average, 38 miles (61 kilometers). A particularly noticeable consumption if we consider the size and characteristics of this SUV.

If you are interested in purchasing this Touring version, the most equipped of Honda’s CR-V is worth $ 36,000 in the United States.

