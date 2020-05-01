Having created five companies in nine years and selling three of them in successful acquisition processes gave Turkish entrepreneur Selcuk Atli the absolute confidence to start his newest adventure from scratch: Bunch, an emerging application in the video game industry, which went from not appearing in any category in February, to being in the list of the 20 best social applications in 17 countries in recent weeks.

“We feel blessed to be able to help so many people around the world to share meaningful experiences with loved ones, in such a difficult time. Every day is a new challenge, but our entire team is working 24 hours to bring Bunch to more people around the world, “Atli told Forbes.

At the close of this story I was in the 25th place among the free social applications of the Apple Store in Mexico. It is frequently ranking in the top 100 free social apps in the world.

His attraction: offering group video chat while playing on his cell phone. With a few taps, users can invite up to eight friends to a live meeting session at Bunch. Everyone can choose to play the same game at the same time and interact by voice and video while doing so.

Bunch includes its own native mini-games, but it also integrates with a sizable catalog of third-party mobile games, including Fortnite, Roblox, and HQTrivia. It brings a real-time social dimension to a class of digital games that were once only associated with isolated single-player or turn-based experiences.

“It’s a game party on your phone. It allows people to play their favorite games with friends, through video chat. It comes with many amazing built-in games like Mars Dash, Draw Party and Trivia. It even allows players to have fun in video chat and jump to their favorite games like Uno, Spaceteam and Roblox, ”says Selcuk Atli, who is part of the Endeavor network of entrepreneurs.

In his adolescence Atli together with his friends did the LAN LAN Parties ’, where everyone wore their cvideo game onsolas to play at the same time. “Many people who discover Bunch love it because I think it allows them to re-experience those incredible moments of these game parties, simply using their phone,” adds the company’s CEO.

Growth had been stable but since the coronavirus quarantine began in many countries, many boxes began to rise among the most downloaded applications in the United States, Canada, Spain, India, New Zealand, Australia and several countries in Latin America.

Since its launch, this startup has raised $ 8.5 million, with investors including Supercell, Tencent, Riot Games, Miniclip and Colopl, London Venture Partners, and 500 Startups.

His biggest Discord and TeaTime Live competitors, it can be said that the first is more focused on PC and that both have as a premise that users can meet external gamers, rather than connect only with close friends, which is what Bunch proposes.