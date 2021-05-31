Meet the Franklin family in this exclusive trailer for ‘Genius: Aretha’

After exploring the figures of Albert Einstein with Geoffrey Rush and Pablo Picasso with Antonio Banderas, National Geographic presents the new season of ‘Genius’, this time focused on the queen of soul: Aretha Franklin. Two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo leads cast of ‘Genius: Aretha,’ coming to Disney + exclusively on June 4. Here’s an exclusive preview:

In this clip we get to know the Franklin a little more. Courtney B. Vance becomes CL Franklin, Aretha’s father, and Patrice Covington and Rebecca Naomi Jones take on the role of Erma and Carolyn Franklin, the protagonist’s sisters. As we can see, Aretha was not the only talented one in the family.

The queen of soul

Throughout the episodes we will see how a little Aretha debuted with her father on gospel tours, how she recorded her first album at age 18 and how she became one of the most important artists of the last century.

The cast is completed with Malcolm Barrett as Ted White, the artist’s first husband and manager, David Cross as producer Jerry Wexler, Steven Norfleet as Aretha’s older brother, Cecil, Pauletta Washington as Rachel, her maternal grandmother, Omar J. Dorsey as James Cleveland, Marque Richardson as King Curtis, Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Ruth Bowen and Shaian Jordan as little Aretha.

‘Genius: Aretha’ will consist of four episodes and will arrive on Disney + on Friday, June 4. The series, which is stamped by National Geographic, has Brian Grazer and Ron Howard behind it as executive producers, Suzan-Lori Parks as showrunner and Anthony Hemingway as director.