A new robot joins the ´Mars 2020´ mission and, in less than a month, the Ingenuity will become the first vehicle to fly another planet

Mars, Also known as the « red planet », will be visited by a new robot called Ingenuity, Who will be in charge of accompanying the Perseverance in the next mission of « Mars 2020Which will be released by the POT this summer.

This takeoff is planned for next July 20, but, in the event that any setback should occur, a new launch date would open for August 11; the goal is for it to be this summer.

On this occasion, the Perseverance He will not be starting the trip alone since, on this occasion, he will be accompanied by another robot that could go down in history and we will tell you why.

Ingenuity is the new member of this mission, it is the first vehicle that will fly another planet. On previous occasions, the POT has brought other unmanned transmitters to Marssuch as the « rover » Spirit and Opportunity (both lost communication with the POT) or Curiosity (continues its mission).

The journey of 314 million miles all comes down to the last few inches. See how the Mars Helicopter Delivery System will get Ingenuity safely to the surface of the Red Planet, where it will try the first experimental powered flight on another world.

Unlike these, Ingenuity it would be the first to fly over the « red planet », which is expected to happen in 2021. The Perseverance Arrive at your destination on February 18, 2021; As soon as it lands, the « helicopter » will be deployed and both will begin the expedition.