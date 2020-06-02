Botafogo is one of the pioneers of Brazilian football in the fight against racism. General Severiano’s club had the first black champion player in Rio, in 1907. This is Paulino de Souza, right-back of the team. As the time involved a period full of prejudices, the athlete and Alvinegro went through problems to reach glory.

In May 1907, the Metropolitan League of Sports Athletics, which took care of the sports competitions in Rio de Janeiro at the time, stated that it would not accept registrations of black players in the Campeonato Carioca, which would go to the second edition of its history.

A beneficial member of Botafogo did not accept the decision and said, even with the measure, that he would not fail to climb Paulino de Souza, one of Alvinegro’s full-backs, should he need it. Said and done, since the defender acted in the 1907 State campaign.

In the end, Paulino de Souza would make history, being part of the cast of the first Botafogo title – besides, he was also the first black player to win the Carioca Championship trophy. The controversial 1907 trophy, which was shared with Fluminense in court years later, was marked in General Severiano. Paulino, in turn, as a milestone in the fight against racism in football.

In 1907, it is noteworthy, Botafogo and Fluminense finished tied in number of points in the Carioca Championship. Tricolor claimed the title, but Alvinegro said that there was no regulation at the time that justified the tiebreaker criterion by goal difference, giving the suggestion of making a final in a single game, which was rejected by the Laranjeiras club. In 1996, it was decided that the title would be divided between the two rivals.

Paulino de Souza, in prominence, was the first black champion for Botafogo (Photo: Reproduction)

FIGHT AGAINST RACISM

In 2014, in a match against Internacional, for the Brazilian Championship, in Maracanã, Botafogo “broke the status”, and entered the field with the shirt having the central list in white – traditionally, it is black. It was on purpose.

The club wanted to send the following message: “If you didn’t notice the shirt inverted, it’s because the color doesn’t make any difference”. After the execution of the national anthem, the players put on the traditional shirt, with the central stripe in black, and the ball rolled.

– Our goal is to convene the fans, not only Botafogo fans, but all the fans in the world, to wear the shirt of the fight against racial prejudice in the sport – stated Maurício Assumpção, then president of Botafogo, about the action, in 2014.

(Photo: Vitor Silva / Botafogo)

