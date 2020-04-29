Due to a difficult economic situation, the former boxer was forced to part with his luxurious property that stands out for its casinos, its artificial lake and its nightclub.

The former boxer Mike Tyson, 53 years old and considered one of the best of all time, lived very difficult moments in 2003, not only having divorced his wife Monica Turner, but also because he ended up in prison after being accused of harassment, assault and disorderly conduct as a result of a fight he had with two men in a brooklyn hotel.

In addition to this, the current actor, who retired from the rings in June 2005, he was also forced in 2003 to sell the exotic mansion he had in Farmington, Connecticut and it consisted of 52 rooms.

Despite its size and its luxuries, Iron Mike, as he is also known, received for her only $ 4.1 million.

The property was acquired by the rapper 50 Cent, who put it up for sale again after realizing the cost of its maintenance, since a month he spent $ 63,000 on its care, so he immediately put it up for sale.

The rapper pretended to receive by the mansion $ 17 million, but since there were no interested buyers, he sold it 12 years later in only $ 3 million to the businessman Casey Askar.

The emblematic mansion of 50 thousand square feetIt has 21 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, an indoor pool, a hot tub, a library, a gym, as well as indoor basketball and racquetball courts.

It also has a recording studio, cinema, games rooms, casino and even a disco, which was attended by some of the most renowned personalities.

Outside, in addition to its extensive gardens, it also has another basketball court, artificial lake and more pools to organize a pool party in style.

The finishes and decoration of the mansion are also of another level, having even a statue of a lion protecting the main entrance, while the floors of the house are marble.

Despite having everything one could dream of, real estate brokers admit that it was very difficult to sell it due to its size and the area in which it is located, because there the houses are usually not as ostentatious and striking.

“It is too big for the market. When you have a property outside the norm, it takes much longer to sell it ”, acknowledged the real estate agent Jonathan Miller in an interview with Realtor.

