The property, with a value of more than 3.6 million dollars, has all the comforts for the reggaetonero and his pretty girlfriend

Although in January 2020 it was announced that Nicky Jam had put up for sale the exclusive mansion that he has in Palm Islands, Florida, the reality is that the interpreter is still enjoying it in the company of his girlfriend, the model Cydney Moreau, who is 14 years younger.

The property, which in August 2018 had a cost of $ 3.4 million, plans to be sold in little more than 3 million 650 thousand dollars, but so far has not found a buyer interested in it.

The mansion of 3 thousand 617 square feet and built on two floors, it has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room, an office, large terraces and large windows that allow natural light to enter.

Kitchen

The kitchen is equipped with a white cupboard and modern finishes, as well as a granite island in the center, where the couple has space to prepare and cook their food.

Dinning room

Its dining room is equipped with a rectangular table with space for eight diners, with the chairs stealing the reflectors due to their modern design.

Also in that room they have a couple of Chanel paintings full of contrasts, because while one has plenty of colors, the other is black and white.

Room

The room features a large white ‘Ele’ shaped sofa, a glass coffee table shaped like several circles, as well as a gray-toned rug and a red single chair.

Playroom

The games room is equipped with a pool table where Nicky and Cydney like to demonstrate their skills for this sport.

Trophy room

Being one of the most successful reggaeton players of all time has its reward, which is why the interpreter of ‘X’ has a room where he keeps some of his awards.

In that same room you have a television built into the wall, horizontal mirrors, a gray carpet, two red chairs and even a decorative cactus.

Main bedroom

Beyond its bed, the main bedroom takes the reflectors for its spectacular view of the palm trees that characterize that area of ​​Miami, as well as its large closet, which highlights the large collection of footwear and jackets that it has the reggaetonero.

It also has an open garage with space for four vehicles and even a golf cart, large green areas and an outdoor pool.

In the vicinity of the house there are various sports areas and gardens where the couple enjoy exercising and taking Santo, his dog for a walk, since the area has controlled access.

