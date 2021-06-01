Meet the eight finalists of the first edition of ‘The Dancer’

This Monday, La 1 de Televisión Española broadcast the second semifinal of The Dancer, a format presented by Sandra Cervera and Ion Aramendi. The gala novel of the talent has meant the farewell of two of the dancers after they did not get enough support from the public: Fátima and Teen.

And the thing is, the least voted were Fatima with 60.6%, Charly Brown with 66.7% and Teen with 71.8%. Lola Indigo was the one who decided that this last proposal should leave the contest, and she did so after asking that the decision did not turn against him.

But these farewells made others already finalists. The first of them was the tiktoker Alextopdancer, from Miguel Ángel Muñoz’s team. His other finalist proposal is formed by Guillem and Rosa, the only sports dance couple to make it to the last show

Continuing with Miguel Ángel Muñoz’s team are the Iconic, who bet on El bar Coyote in the second semifinal, dedicated to the cinema, in a performance that even included pole dance or pole dancing.

On the other hand, Doo’wap It is the only group that has managed to reach the final and it has done so under the captaincy of Lola Indigo. Under the leadership of Mimi is also Macarena, specialized in flamenco dance.

The same happens with Claudia La Utrerana, although it is from Rafa Méndez’s team. On his part, he is also in the contest Charly brown, who earned a direct pass and some emotional words from Méndez: “I always wanted to be like you.” In addition, he is the only classical dancer who has made it to the final, although not without having been at risk in the two semifinals.

By last, Exon, from the Méndez team, stands out for his versatility and patience. We have to wait until next Monday to see who gets the title as the best dancer in Spain.