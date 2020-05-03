It is a Puch 230 GE from Mercedes-Benz with only 88,000 km and manufactured in 1993

All of us at some point have dreamed of having a vehicle that has our own bed, kitchen and even the shower. A camper that serves us to travel the world without worrying about anything, of course, only about fuel.

Lorinser, the specialist in car preparations Mercedes Benz This dream comes true for those who decide to buy their new adapted vehicle as a luxury camper. It’s about a Puch 230 GE In addition to being a wonderful off-road vehicle, the company has turned it into a motorhome with all the comforts you can ask for.

Lorinser transformed one of the vehicles with a pick-up body, and installed a huge camper in the rear. The interior of this has a kitchen equipped with a microwave, refrigerator, sink, and of course, a bed for two, a hand shower and enough space to be able to stand inside.

You don’t have to worry about the current, as it houses several outlets that provide enough energy inside. A skylight and solar panels have been installed on the roof, which supply the second battery AGM auxiliary, as well as small consumers.

The exterior of the Puch 230 GE It is a matt gray-green color, and the camper module boasts “adventurous” graphics. According to the Diariomotor portal, spacers have been mounted on the wheels, which house the Dotz 16-inch off-road tires.

Despite the comforts and modifications that have been made to the Puch de Mercedes Military G-class, it is still a true off-road vehicle with a scheme 4 × 4 It offers triple differential lock and two rigid axles, plus a huge suspension articulation.

The engine, a 2.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline, with a maximum power of 115 hp. This engine is associated with a four-ratio automatic transmission and torque converter, ideal for off-road practice.

If you are interested in this majestic and comfortable camper, it could be yours for 69,900 euros.

