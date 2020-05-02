Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s life took an unexpected turn in less than two months. On February 2 he was partying with his classmates the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating the conquest of the Super Bowl and he is currently one of the doctors fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Canada.

“It’s crazy to think that only 10 weeks ago I played the greatest sports game,” said the player with a doctorate in medicine to Tuesday’s digital edition of Sports Illustrated, which was re-produced by various media outlets in the United States. “Playing in the Super Bowl versus going back to the medical system during a pandemic is totally different,” he says.

“In February, I knew that more than 100 million people were going to be watching and I wanted to win. When you go to help, it’s more about your duty as a doctor and a citizen. This is not the time to be the hero and be impulsive. You have to do it the right way. You really should take this seriously when it comes to washing your hands, not touching anything, “he said.

Duvernay-Tardif pointed out that after discussing it with his girlfriend he decided to go to the recruitment made by the health ministry to help in the pandemic. I have friends who work in the emergency rooms. One assesses and evaluates patients for Covid-19. Those people are on the front line and are giving everything to protect us.

The player, who is serving as a shooting guard, said he is helping the NFL with his medical knowledge to see what may be the safest return to the season. “It is too early to say when sports could return. Or what would that be like. What I can say is that if we don’t play in September, knowing the full implications of what sport means to a nation and the money behind this huge industry, there will be bigger problems than not playing soccer, “he writes.