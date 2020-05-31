Call of Duty: Warzone& nbsp;generally you will be at a disadvantage. Finding the right weapons will definitely improve your performance, but you will do better if you have the right charge. In mode Plunder you can have a personalized one, but in Battle royale You will have to find one at random or buy it at a buying station for $ 10,000. Regardless of how you get it, it is best to adapt it to your needs and these are the best loads of Call of Duty: Warzone. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Whatever you do, in Call of Duty: Warzone you will generally be at a disadvantage. Finding the right weapons will definitely improve your performance, but you will do better if you have the proper charge. In Plunder mode you can count With a custom one, but in Battle Royale you will have to find one at random or buy it at a purchase station for $ 10,000. Regardless of how you get it, the most convenient thing is to adapt it to your needs and these are the best charges of Call of Duty: Warzone .

Meet the best loads in Call of Duty: Warzone

Plus

This charge is used by many players. It is versatile and covers virtually any situation you might find yourself in.

For starters, HDR is a great option to take down your enemies from afar. Be sure to use the monolithic suppressor to stay out of the minimap.

Uses the Excess Means advantage to carry a second primary weapon. We recommend the Holger-26. This light machine gun is destructive, accurate and long-range, and is unlikely to run out of ammunition.