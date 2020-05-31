Call of Duty: Warzone& nbsp;generally you will be at a disadvantage. Finding the right weapons will definitely improve your performance, but you will do better if you have the right charge. In mode Plunder you can have a personalized one, but in Battle royale You will have to find one at random or buy it at a buying station for $ 10,000. Regardless of how you get it, it is best to adapt it to your needs and these are the best loads of Call of Duty: Warzone. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Whatever you do, in Call of Duty: Warzone you will generally be at a disadvantage. Finding the right weapons will definitely improve your performance, but you will do better if you have the proper charge. In Plunder mode you can count With a custom one, but in Battle Royale you will have to find one at random or buy it at a purchase station for $ 10,000. Regardless of how you get it, the most convenient thing is to adapt it to your needs and these are the best charges of Call of Duty: Warzone .

Main weapon HDR – Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9 ″ HDR Pro, Heat Sight, FTAC Hunter-Scout Cylinder Head, 9-round magazine Secondary weapon Holger-26 – monolithic suppressor, 8.98 ″ Spitfire barrel Advantage Cold Blood, Excess Media, Tracker Lethal Proximity mine Tactical Heartbeat sensor