Whatever you do, in Call of Duty: Warzone you will generally be at a disadvantage. Finding the right weapons will definitely improve your performance, but you will do better if you have the proper charge. In Plunder mode you can count with a custom one, but in Battle Royale you will have to find one at random or buy it at a purchase station for $10,000. Regardless of how you get it, the most convenient thing is to adapt it to your needs and these are the best charges of Call of Duty: Warzone.
Meet the best loads in Call of Duty: Warzone
Plus
This charge is used by many players. It is versatile and covers virtually any situation you might find yourself in.
For starters, HDR is a great option to take down your enemies from afar. Be sure to use the monolithic suppressor to stay out of the minimap.
Uses the Excess Means advantage to carry a second primary weapon. We recommend the Holger-26. This light machine gun is destructive, accurate and long-range, and is unlikely to run out of ammunition.
Main weapon HDR – Monolithic Suppressor, 26.9 ″ HDR Pro, Heat Sight, FTAC Hunter-Scout Cylinder Head, 9-round magazine Secondary weapon Holger-26 – monolithic suppressor, 8.98 ″ Spitfire barrel Advantage Cold Blood, Excess Media, Tracker Lethal Proximity mine Tactical Heartbeat sensor
SCAR is one of the least-used assault rifles in the game, but with its extreme precision, you can take down enemies easily, both up close and from afar.
This charge is similar to the previous one, but with a greater focus on mid-range attacks. Use the monolithic suppressor to stay hidden, and be sure to use 30-round magazines for the most power possible.