An audio equalizer is a must-have if you want to greatly enhance your listening experience on your quality audio hardware, and sometimes you can allow yourself to get the most out of the bad audio you have. In this way, we will show you which are the best audio equalizers for Windows 10.

Using audio equalizers in Windows 10 becomes more important if you listen to music frequently, of course. Each type of music has its own volume settings for the speakers. To give you an example, the rhythms of pop music are different from those of folk.

So audio equalizers will adjust the speaker settings so that it is in line with the type of music or audio you want to hear. Windows comes with its own audio enhancer setup. So you can access it by following the steps we give you below.

First, click on the Start button. Go to Run and type mmsys.cpl. This will open the sound properties. Select the speaker you prefer and press the Properties button to open the window. Now go to the Enhancements tab. Here you can enable and disable some improvements provided by Microsoft.

Microsoft’s audio equalizer is a bit poor

Similarly, the improvements provided by Microsoft are quite limited. This is why it is better to have third-party audio equalizers instead of Windows built-in tools.

So here are the best options for audio enhancements. Before we begin, there are a few caveats. One of them is that audio enhancers can put more load on your CPU.

This is because it will involve more audio processing and sometimes the default speakers and cheap headphones may not even demonstrate the effect of the audio processing. Therefore, you must select the software that is compatible with your CPU and your audio device.

First of all, you have Equalizer APO

Equalizer APO is a parametric and graphic equalizer for Windows. It is implemented as an Audio Processing Object (APO) for the system effects infrastructure introduced with Windows Vista. It is the first open source entry.

The strong presence in the community makes it the best and the easiest option. The user interface may seem too simple and all the options may overwhelm a new user, but you can also modify this with the downloadable user interfaces. It is the hallmark of audio equalizers since it is free and has many functions, such as:

It works on any number of channels, it has low CPU voltage, it shows almost no lag, it has a modular graphical user interface. Plus, it has VST plugin support and community support for other notable apps.

Realtek HD Audio Manager

You may be thinking about how good this audio enhancer is. First of all, your experience may vary with this software. This is because original equipment manufacturers rename them and put additional upgrades exclusive to some computers.

It’s pretty basic software anyway, but it’s good enough for enhancements like boosting bass or treble and highlighting vocals since you know what frequencies you want me to tune into. This because it doesn’t have many useful presets, but due to its simplicity and ease of availability, it’s worth a try.

Audio equalizers for Windows 10: Viper4Windows

Viper4Windows is another open source entry, which means it is completely free. One of the best things about Viper4Windows is that it is developed by enthusiasts and for enthusiasts. So it comes preloaded with so many effects and filters for you to get started.

In addition to the standard enhancements offered by the other equalizers, Viper4Windows also offers some features beyond tone equalization. This includes:

1.- Bass Boost: The app provides an extra customizable boost for low-end sounds.

2.- Distortion control: you can choose between three presets or use the knob to change the control to decibels.

3.- Subsequent configurations: Viper4Windows provides configurations to control audio attenuation, density, bandwidth, cooling and much more.

You should be aware that this is a somewhat old utility and may not work with Windows 10 by default. You will need some additional steps to make it work.

Audio equalizers for Windows 10: FXSound

Formerly known as DFX Audio Enhancer, it is a well-known audio enhancer, its specialty is how to save users from complexity and allow user to tune their sound with simple tools, which are not difficult to understand.

However, the downside is that it is not suitable for professionals as it offers 10 bands ranging from 110Hz to 15KHz for tuning. But its preloaded settings are for the most average users, who just want to enhance their audio experience.

With this program you will have a high fidelity sound, a volume increase without distortion and a personalized listening experience.

Equalizer Pro

Equalizer pro does not interfere with the sound of your system, but provides all the improvements for media players and other applications installed outside the operating system. It’s a clean user interface, along with other features including around 20 settings for soundtracks and the 10-band EQ, which again isn’t much for heavy music lovers.

But the 20 presets and bass boost compensate more average users. The amp’s volume control lets you tune into a single band to amplify the low notes. All this by tuning each band individually.

It has a solid bass boost effect, over 20 equalizer presets, a preamp volume control, and a simple and easy-to-use user interface.

Audio equalizers for Windows 10: Boom3D

Boom3D is also a paid audio enhancer, in which the preloaded presets are its strength, but it does it very cleanly and with a modern user interface. So you’re less likely to find yourself lost while finding the best tune, however this audio equalizer specializes in producing rich spatial sounds.

Therefore, it is highly recommended for users with surround sound headphones or speakers. It works throughout the system so you can also control the volume of applications in an enveloping way.

It has a magical 3D surround sound, it is a 31 band equalizer and presets. With its own volume booster. Also, it has an application volume controller with an advanced audio player.

In addition, it has an intensity slider and radio stations. With Boom3D you get the advanced audio player and access around 20,000 local and international radio stations.

Breakaway Audio Enhancer

Breakaway Audio Enhancer is not an ordinary audio enhancer, but a professional tool that has the potential to enhance audio, video, web browser, and games. Dynamic multi-band processing restores spectrum balance in your music library.

Plus, multiple-anticipation peak limiters provide distortion-free control, making melodies sound louder and sharper while highlighting subtleties you never knew existed. One of the most outstanding features is that you can automatically adjust volume dynamics and spectral balance.

Also, you can correct volume changes from song to song and overdrives. Multiband dynamic processing. It has multiple peak anticipation limiters, it makes the melodies sound louder and more forceful.

Also, it automatically adjusts volume dynamics and spectral balance, as well as correcting volume changes from song to song and overdriven speakers. And it has the same professional technology used by DJs, radio stations, and webcasters.

Graphic Equalizer Studio

The last option of the best audio equalizers for Windows 10, is also a paid offer. But this is a slightly more professional application, along with real-time audio processing.

It also provides a comprehensive graphic that helps you further tune the sound, just as you can convert sounds from various sources more consistently. Graphic Equalizer Studio allows you to see minimum and maximum amplitudes. Also, you can vary the “Q-Factor”, which changes the overall quality of the tone so you can create a softer, finer and more mixed sound.

It is one of the best audio equalizers for Windows 10, because it has a powerful correlation meter, an MP3 player and the Q-Factor, to adjust separate settings. It also has a loop sync function for specific evaluation of digital audio files.

Some Chrome Audio Enhancer extensions serve as audio equalizers for Windows 10

The software mentioned above is for the complete improvement of the system audio, but there are Google Chrome extensions that can do the job if you want to improve the audio of the online sound such as YouTube or browser audio, among others.

Here are some of the most famous audio equalizers for Windows 10 for Google Chrome. These can be useful if you find a low volume while watching YouTube videos.

DevAudio EQ Audio Equalizer

This Chrome extension will improve the audio of your videos and your online audio. Some videos tend to have a very low volume when played online. If you encounter this problem, simply install EQ Audio Equalizer and it will improve the sound quality of your online audio more than the maximum volume provided by your system.

DevApp, another Chrome audio equalizer

This is a similar Chrome extension that will allow you to control the volume beyond the system volume controls. Which comes with presets like a bass amp, voice amp, high frequency amp, among others.

Share it with your friends!