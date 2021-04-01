Meet the Bayern Munich player who is in the orbit of Tigres



Bayern Munich decided not to hire him

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

Tigres is looking to strengthen its squad even more. The ambition for more conquests does not stop. This has led the “felines” to ask the Bayern Munich by one of his players: the Brazilian Douglas Costa. Representative Giovanni Branchini reported that the Mexican team showed interest in the destabilizing Rio de Janeiro winger.

“I got a call from the Tigers about Douglas Costa, but his salary is huge.”

The interest was real. Or at least the intention to know the possibilities of starting conversations and getting closer to a player of great quality, who is not currently having a good time.

Will Tigres speak with Juventus?

Tigres, if you hold for the interest in a player who according to Transfermarkt is valued at $ 14 million, should be kept close to the player’s surroundings. Why? Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist who is an expert in information on the transfer market, gave the latest news about Douglas Costa: Bayern Munich decided not to sign it, so the Brazilian will return to Juventus, the club that owns your file.

Romano also denied rumors indicating conversations between the player and his country’s Gremio club.

Bayern Münich are working to extend Leon Goretka’s contract and they’ve already decided that Douglas Costa will * not * be signed on a permanent deal.

The Brazilian winger will come back at Juventus – there are no talks with Gremio as of today, despite rumors. 🔴 #transfers – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2021

Costa has missed the last eight games with a cracked foot. Curiously, his last game was against Tigres, in the final of the Club World Cup. That night he played 17 ‘in replacement of Kingsley Coman, the owner of the position in which he plays.

This season has played 19 games and has only been able to score one goal. His record is down, and that could be the hope for the University, who are led by Ricardo Ferretti, a Brazilian, who also has Rafael Carioca, another compatriot from Costa.