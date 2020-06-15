© . (x2)

Eduardo Rodríguez and Vanessa Guzmán

Vanessa Guzmán He recently returned to television after several years absent as the protagonist of the Televisa soap opera Soltero with daughters, but if his name has been making headlines for several days, it is not precisely because of his work in this melodrama that he led alongside Gabriel Soto but for having been branded as a bad companion by Cynthia Klitbo, with whom he shared credits in the successful children’s story Dare to dream. An accusation that the renowned Mexican interpreter was quick to attribute to an envious attack by Klitbo.

Aside from this controversy that does not tarnish her successful resume as an actress, Vanessa is currently focused on her role as mother now that she is again away from the recording forums after having ended months ago her participation in Single with daughters.

What many people do not know is that Guzmán has an adult son as a result of his failed love story with the Mexican actor. Eduardo Rodríguez, who has participated in successful soap operas such as Corazón valiente, Amar de nuevo and Rubí, among others.

His name is Jose Eduardo and studies in the United States.

The athletic young man is almost 2 meters tall and plays American football.

Vanessa, who has a second son as a result of her relationship with the also actor Uberto Bondoni, she is very proud to see the man her firstborn has become.

« Since you were born I feel blessed, thank you for coming into my life. I am very proud of you, » were the words that the proud mother dedicated to her on her last birthday.

José Eduardo inherited from his parents his love for sports and the gym, as evidenced by the different images they have shared on social networks.