05/04/2020 2:14 pm

Since the revelation of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Last week Ubisoft and several members of the development team have been sharing constant information about this project. Recently, the creative director, Ahsraf Ismail, revealed who are the actors who will give life to Eivor, protagonist of the story, both in its male and female versions.

With a tweet, Ahsraf Ismail revealed to Cecilie Stenspil, for the female version, and Magnus Bruun, for the male version. They are both Danish actors, and the latter already has some experience portraying a Viking in England during the time of Alfred the Great’s rule. Bruun plays a Danish warlord named Cnut in The Last Kingdom, which you can watch on Netflix if you want a preview of Bruun’s performance.

On the other hand, Cecilie Stenspil does not have previous experience in the world of Vikings, but with a repertoire of important roles on Danish television.

Likewise, a couple of extra details have been revealed about the online component of the game, the improvement for Xbox Series X using Smart Delivery, and the different collection editions that will be available.

