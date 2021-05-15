Meet the 5 best series you can find on Disney + | Instagram

On this occasion we will mention just some of the best series that you can find within the Disney + platform, an incredible ranking to spend this weekend, which undoubtedly deserves the attention of the house of the mouse.

A couple of months ago, this platform celebrated a year in the market and without a doubt we have been able to enjoy an endless number of titles that perhaps we did not even remember that they existed.

It may interest you: Do you want to work at Netflix? These are the requirements

It should be noted that being a platform With such a large catalog of movies and series, it actually has very little news.

And although, in its new content it has left something to be desired, with the arrival of the Marvel, Star Wars and Star series it has been consolidating the offer.

In Show News we wanted to dig through the catalog and select the 5 best series that the Disney + catalog has.

Meet the 5 best series within the Disney + platform:

1

Agent carter

Peggy Carter juggles working in the gender-restricted Strategic Scientific Reserve in 1946.

Based on the Marvel Studios One-Shot short film of the same name and the Marvel Comics character Peggy Carter, with Hayley Atwell reprising the role she had previously played in Captain America: The First Avenger.

two

Agents of SHIELD

It is an American television series, based on the organization of the same name that appears in Marvel Comics, released in 2013 and ended in 2020, after seven seasons.

3

Scarlet Witch and Vision

WandaVision is an American television miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer for the streaming service Disney +.

It is based on the characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision, owned by Marvel Comics, and is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

4

Recess

It is an animated series produced by Walt Disney Television Animation, created by Joe Ansolabehere and Paul Germain.

5

Gravity falls

Uncle Stan invites twins Dipper and Mabel Pines to spend the summer in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls, Oregon.

The children help him in the Cabaña del Misterio, the tourist trap that he owns. The twins try to adapt to the different environment, but they feel that there is something strange about Gravity Falls.