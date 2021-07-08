Meet the 5 best Netflix movies You did not know them! | Instagram

If you no longer know what to do on vacation, without a doubt, this note is for you, because we will let you know the five Best Movies inside of platform from Netflix, so keep reading, since you probably haven’t seen them yet.

The truth is that finding good movies within the extensive catalog can be really tiring, as there are thousands of options.

And in fact this is one of the most frequent complaints against the platform, the effort that the average user spends looking for options.

This is how the lists of genres and recommendations can become overwhelming, much more for the subscriber who just wants to have a good time.

And also, most of the time the lists include unknown titles or authors, which makes the decision between an international or independent film repertoire that often goes unnoticed.

Well, without further ado, we introduce you to the five best films on the platform:

1

My Happy Family

It is good with obvious links to Romanian cinema is a look at family, secrets and hopelessness.

However, instead of creating a regular drama, the duo of directors make the right decision to analyze their characters from survival.

The character is much more than his dark features or pains and the script manages to create a story rich in contrasts and of rare beauty, in the middle of a stage full of a curious black humor.

two

To Sun

This journey through pain, guilt, and atonement is not easy to describe. Besides being a mix of genres, it is also a look at contemporary identity.

All in the middle of a script with several layers of meaning and dimension, which make its structure a box of mysteries.

3

The world is Yours

From a complex drug plot to urban paranoia, through a cruel mother, Romain Gavras is a frenetic mosaic of ideas that intersect with each other.

However, he does so without leaving aside one of the points of interest of his film: the need for redemption.

4

The excavation

This romance-tinged historical drama is also a careful look at an elegant plot about emotions and their complexity.

Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes have a low-key dialogue about humanity and pain.

All while this Netflix movie pays deceptive attention to an architectural find and elaborates insights into the nature of uprooting.

5

High flying bird

The search for the perfect athlete that becomes a profitable investment is also the opportunity to reflect on racism and greed.

However, this good Netflix movie does not focus only on a moral sermon on our time and its ambiguous goals.