Earth Defense Force fans must prepare to save the world again as an alien invasion is on the way again and that means the sixth installment in the franchise is in development and has a launch window. Likewise, those looking for something more relaxed, but inspired by this franchise, will also receive good news.

A Gematsu report revealed Sandlot and D3’s plans for Earth Defense Force 6, the new installment in the series that will debut in 2021, though which platforms have yet to be revealed. According to the information, this delivery will take place 2 years after the end of Earth Defense Force 5, with a planet that has lost 90% of its population after the war and with groups of aliens in exile who have reorganized to attack from new account.

On the other hand, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers was also announced, a strategy spin-off with a world and characters made up of cubes that will take the essence of the franchise although it will show it from another perspective, commanding attack and defense units against aliens. This game is coming to PS4 and Switch this year.

