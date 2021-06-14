Meet the 10 most viewed series on Netflix this week | Instagram

This time we will let you know a total of 10 series which were the most viewed on the Netflix platform throughout this week, with which the heat appeared much more and also to stay.

It should be noted that this list is constantly changing due to the multiple premieres that the platform has every week.

It may interest you: These are the 10 most viewed Netflix movies so far

The truth is that one of the great advantages that Netflix has is the frequent renewal of its content, since this streaming platform makes new titles available to millions of Mexican users every week.

In addition, as if that were not enough, the platform offers a top 10 with the most viewed series and movies, which can change every day with multiple premieres.

It is for that reason that, if you do not have plans for this weekend, we leave you the most popular content during this week:

1

Sweet tooth

This American drama and fantasy series was released just last June 4, however it already occupies the first place in the most viewed series and movies on Netflix.

two

Lupine

The premiere of the second part of the French suspense and mystery series Lupine occupies the second place in this top.

The series is inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupine, a character created by the novelist and writer Maurice Leblanc, who sets out to avenge his father for the injustices suffered by a wealthy family.

3

Dysomnia

It is a Netflix original production, set in the middle of a mysterious catastrophe that destroys all electronic devices and robs humanity of the ability to sleep, so a tormented ex-soldier fights to save her family as chaos takes hold of society and your mind.

4

The Teapot Dragon

Written and directed by Chris Appelhans, who is known for his work as an illustrator on such films as Coraline and the Secret Door and The Princess and the Frog.

5

Fake identity

Currently on Netflix are available the 91 chapters, of approximately 41 minutes each, of the first season and from the month of April you can access season two that has 80 episodes.

6

Mortal Engines

Follow a mysterious woman and her rebellious friends who, in a post-apocalyptic world, must destroy London, a giant mobile city that destroys the resources of smaller cities in its wake.

7

Lucifer

It is one of the series that has constantly remained within this top 10 on the streaming platform, so after releasing new episodes last May, it is placed at number seven.

8

Tragic Jungle

Directed by the Mexican director and producer Yulene Olaizola, this drama and mystery film takes place deep in the jungle, where a group of men crosses the border between Mexico and Belize with a woman who awakens fantasies and provokes tensions.

9

I am Betty the Ugly one

It has 335 chapters and follows the life of Betty, a woman who dedicated all her time to study because she was not very attractive, until one day she goes to work at the Ecomoda company and meets Armando Mendoza, events that change her life.

10

Who killed Sara?

The second part of this series created by José Ignacio Valenzuela hit the platform on May 19, just two months after the first installment hit the catalog. The story revolves around Alex, who, determined to exact revenge and prove that he was framed for the death of his sister, sets out to expose the true perpetrator of the murder.