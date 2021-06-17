Meet the 10 most viewed series and movies from Netflix! | .

If you have a Netflix subscription on more than one occasion, you have seen the trends and new content on the platform, among them you will be interested in knowing 10 series Y films which are among the most viewed on the platform.

Netflix It continues to be one of the favorite digital platforms of Internet users, not only because of the content that is shared but also because of the new projects that have been launched, which is why its catalog not only becomes more extensive every day but also with its own creations.

Thanks to its popularity, more celebrities have had the opportunity to both work with the platform and collaborate with them, such as the beautiful Hollywood celebrity. Jennifer Lopez.

Here we present a list of the 10 names with the most watched movies and series to date, you may find one of your favorites.

1

Sweet tooth

Occupying the first place we find this sudden June 4 premiere in its first season, without a doubt Sweet tooth It will leave you wanting to see more about the story of Gus, a hybrid boy with deer antlers, who sets out on a journey to find his loved ones in the company of someone very unique.

two

Lupine

The second part of this series called Lupine, the story of suspense and mystery that surrounds the protagonist Assane and his revenge against Hubert Pellegrini, has undoubtedly left a very good taste in the mouth, since it is in the number 2 place on the list.

3

The Teapot Dragon

An animated story full of adventure and desires that has surprised both young and old is undoubtedly The dragon in the kettle, at number 3.

4

Bumbebee

It would be something really difficult to forget the tender and brave Bumbebee in the movie that was released in 2018 and that you can now enjoy on Netflix as many times as you want.

5

Elite. Short Stories: Nobody Guzman

Returning again with the famous series EliteBy telling four stories after the events at the graduation of our protagonists, we find the opportunity for Nadia and Guzmán to have the chance to meet again, because she could return to Madrid.

6

Fake identity

The series with which Camisa Sodi played one of the most important roles of his career left many with a very good taste in their mouths, on the platform you can find the two seasons and enjoy the 40 minutes that each episode lasts.

7

Elite. Short stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe

Returning to the Elite short stories, in place number 7 we now find the story of Guzmán, Cayetana and Rebeca in a most entertaining micro-story that will help you learn a little more about these characters.

8

Lucifer

Tom Ellis star of Lucifer It could not be missing in this top, with five seasons on the platform having the most flirtatious devil on Netflix within this top was a sure thing.

9

Dysomnia

Can you imagine that all electronic devices stop working and that you also can’t sleep, this happens in Dysomnia, an ex-soldier could find the cure in someone close to her, her own daughter!

10

New rich, new poor

In number 10 we find this Colombian series that for many would be a dream and others a hell, babies changed at the birth of one rich and the other poor, life has something unexpected in store for the protagonists.