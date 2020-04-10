Tania Ruiz, the beautiful model and girlfriend of Enrique Peña Nieto, not only boasts of having a heart attack physicist She is also the proud mother of a little girl named Carlota who is her adoration. The girl was born in June 2014, when the model was still married, currently both live together and on Tania’s social networks she captures all the attention with her tenderness.

Last year Carlota turned 5 years old and her mother celebrated her in a big way. Through her Instagram stories, the model shared what the little girl’s celebration was like. And they both love to party and dress up as they do every year on Halloween.

Mother and daughter are identical and both were recently the cover of the Mexican edition of the magazine Hello!

The model does not hide her family and on one occasion she shared a snapshot with her mother and daughter which melted the hearts of her fans and showed that grandmother, mother and daughter are very good-looking.

There is no doubt that Tania Ruiz’s little daughter captivates everyone around her and will grow up to be as beautiful as her famous mother.

