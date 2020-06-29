Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Cyberpunk is in fashion because the present accounts for the future that was once raised in different works of the genre, that is, with an important technological advance but societies on . of collapse. Video games are no stranger to this and while Cyberpunk 2077 is the title that gets the attention, there is also room for other proposals and Lightspeed & QuantumStudio has done the same by revealing a technical demo of SYN, an open-world shooter.

Tencente Games revealed the first official SYN material, a prototype developed by Lightspeed & QuantumStudio, developers of PUBG Mobile. According to the description, the objective of this demo is to show an open-world and first-person title running in a Cyberpunk world. Initially, the project has all kinds of customization for the character that the player would control, same as having a pet that will also adjust to the progression system.

The player can join one of 3 factions in SYN and the character’s interaction with this Cyberpunk world and the characters of other users presumes modifications that are reflected in real time.

Do you want to know more about SYN? We leave you with its advance courtesy of Gematsu:

