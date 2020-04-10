The Colombian reggaeton player has his own recording studio at home, where inspiration for some of his successes has emerged.

The Colombian Sebastián Yatra, 25, is going through one of the best moments of his career thanks to his music.

The interpreter of ‘Traicionera’ is currently in his native country, in the city of Medellín, where he has shared with his followers some details of the house he shares with his parents.

Through images and videos, the boyfriend of Martina Stoesel, better known as Tini, has allowed us to get to know the one-story house that it has in Colombia.

The house is striking for being full of small windows, which allows more natural light to enter and its inhabitants to feel more in contact with nature.

Yard

Although the construction is small, the garden is very large, being the ideal space for its seven dogs, including Aureliano and Rancherito.

In addition to the garden, the South American also has his own soccer field where he puts into practice his taste for this sport with his brothers and his father.

In the garden he also has a kind of palapa in which social events take place and where he spends time with Aureliano, the dog that most seeks him and with whom he even gets to sleep.

Kitchen

The kitchen on the property of reggaetonero is somewhat old. Its furniture is white, while the floor is blue with a pattern that combines yellow, brown and green.

Doors

The doors of the house are striking for their design and color, being garigorated and picturesque, giving them a very particular touch.

study

In a neighboring building is the studio of Sebastián Yatra. In addition to its inseparable guitar and piano, the place also has sofas for when you want to rest and a recording studio.

It also has a bedroom in which your work team stays when you have to record for several consecutive days.

Like every artist, the interpreter of ‘Robarte un beso’ has a piece of furniture in which he keeps part of the recognitions he has received for his career.

Keep reading

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, this is their impressive $ 10.6 million Italian mansion

This is Omar Chaparro’s ‘soap opera’ mansion in an exclusive area of ​​Mexico City

This is the house in California in which Larry Hernández and Kenia Ontiveros will receive their third daughter

This was the house that Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez sold in the midst of the crisis of their marriage

.