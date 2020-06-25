Meet Sean Ono Lennon son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono | .

You will surely be surprised to meet the singer’s second son John Lennon leader of the group The Beatles, his name is Sean Ono Lennon.

The young man is a musician just like his father, composer, producer and activist, surely who you know the most is his brother Julian Lennon Firstborn of the singer born from the ex-Beatle’s marriage to Cynthia Powell.

Sean is said to be the son spoiled and lazy Lennon, because he himself mentioned in an interview that the public saw it that way.

The son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono He is a musician, composer, producer and activist.

« I believed that my relationship with people who have unrealistic expectations of me because I am the son of a Beatle, whether positive or negative, would be corrected in some way when I got into a band, » he shared in an interview.

Today he is 43 years old, he is already older than his father when he lost his life because John Lennon He was 40 when the incident that took his life occurred.

Perhaps Sean does not have the same success as his father and although it is believed that thanks to his last name, it is that he has a little popularity when asked why he does not use a pseudonym To see the true reaction of the public, he himself affirms that by doing so he believes he is disrespecting his father’s surname.

So far he has released a solo album which was in 2008, also last year it was said that he had a collaboration with Lana del Rey, let’s hope that little by little he begins to gain more followers, in his account Instagram it has 335 thousand.

Sean bears a great resemblance to his father, it could even be said that even more than that of his half brother Julian, his look is very reminiscent of the interpreter of « Hey jude », for his long hair, glasses and beard.

