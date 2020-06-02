By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/01/2020 3:31 pm

Valorant, the Riot Games team FPS, will finally come into our hands on June 2, that is, tomorrow. Before the final version of the game is officially released around the world, The company revealed a new character, who is of Mexican origin.

After a beta test gave us the opportunity to enjoy this title, Riot Games revealed that the final version will have more content. One of the biggest news will be a new character, We are talking about an agent who caught the attention of the players in our region, since she is of Mexican origin. Riot introduced Reyna and revealed a short video to show us some of the skills that he will use on the battlefield.

REYNA /// Mexico

“What hope do these creatures have?” # VALORANT pic.twitter.com/inO8bR5cto – VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 30, 2020

Reyna is of the Duelist type, making her similar to characters like Jett and Raze, but with her own abilities. By taking down any rival, Reyna will generate an orb that she must collect as soon as possible, before it disappears. This will allow you to heal some of your health. She will also be able to use the orb to become invulnerable or invisible for a short period of time. In addition, he will have another ability that will temporarily blind his rivals.

But this is not all that Riot Gaes has in store. Once the game is available tomorrow, the company plans to continue creating content for this game. On related topics, almost nine thousand players have been banned from the game, it will be interesting to see how the public and the company respond with the official launch. Similarly, you can check our gameplay of the game here.

Via: Valorant

EA Delays Madden NFL 21 Disclosure Due To Protests In USA



A big Hideo Kojima project was recently canceled

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.