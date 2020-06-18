In an environment where social networks are very important in the way we communicate and entertain, everyone wants the perfect photograph, which is why there are many applications and filters available. Adobe did not want to be left behind and launched Photoshop Camera as a free download.

This app was already being tested by some users who had access to the Beta version, but now the company announced its availability for everyone. Photoshop Camera features more than 80 custom filters and artificial intelligence technology to separate the subject from the background, providing “beautiful selfies, food shots and landscapes, and more,” says Adobe.

As for the backgrounds, it allows, for example, to include perfect clouds, a moon, to place yourself inside a black and creepy world or to make you look as if you were in a comic. The tool also includes options to illuminate portraits and eliminate distortions in photographs. It even has content recommendations, that is, the application suggests what effects should be applied to obtain the best result. And, if something doesn’t convince you, there’s a magic wand button that automatically marks changes so you don’t have to worry about knowing what the original image looked like.

To better appeal to younger audiences, Adobe has partnered with pop star Billie Eilish to create limited-edition filters “inspired by his songs and music videos.” The company promised that it will continue to provide these artist-inspired options in the future and they will all be free to anyone. It should be noted that Photoshop Camera has little to do with Photoshop, the mobile app is designed for basic photo editing so it is actually a fun option to play with photos. The application can be downloaded for free in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android devices.

