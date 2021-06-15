Meet Nicole Kidman’s spectacular new apartment in New York

The actress Nicole Kidman, who is about to turn 54, recently bought a luxurious and millionaire apartment in New York City, which is located just below the imposing penthouses that it has in that same building.

According to information from various media, the Keith Urban’s wife she disbursed $ 2.78 million for her new home.

The apartment, located at interior of the exclusive Latitude buildingIt is made up of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, study, covered balcony, among other rooms.

This is the kitchen of Nicole Kidman’s new home. (The Grosby Group)

Outside, in its common areas, it has a heated pool, sauna, gym, among other amenities.

He already has a real estate emporium in New York

With this, there are now four apartments that Nicole Kidman owns in that incredible tower.

He bought his first penthouse in 2009 after spending $ 6 million; the second, in 2012, after paying $ 7 million.

In 2011 he acquired an apartment, located on the 19th floor, for which he paid $ 2.68 million dollars and which he usually uses as an office.

So far it is unknown what will be the use that the couple will give their new home, if it will be an extension of their other three or if they will rent it.

The bedroom of Nicole Kidman’s new apartment (The Grosby Group)

