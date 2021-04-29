Meet N-ko, the official Netflix Vtuber who watches anime

Surrendering to the unstoppable Vtuber trend, Netflix this week introduced N-ko Mei Kurono, a girl half human and sheep who will work for the broadcasting platform for series and movies such as the new “anime ambassador”.

For those who are not yet generalized with the term, along with traditional streamers, we can increasingly find more of these these digital characters as protagonists of the broadcasts, operated by a person through the use of motion capture software. In fact, this Vtuber will be played by “a Netflix employee who works on their anime lineup.”

Although its main objective is to promote Netflix series, he’s also trying to fit in with the rest of the Vtuber community and become a figure that viewers want to see for themselves. Thus, N-ko plans to upload video on a regular basis presenting its own weekly YouTube program, highlighting some of the series currently offered on the platform as well as some of those to come, in addition to other content. singing and dancing, playing and commenting on video games, and even some collaborations with other Vtubers.

Netflix wants to be an anime benchmark

Netflix is ​​using the trend as a way to promote your growing interest in anime after sharing popularity growth figures among US users more than double from last year. A trend that recently led to the recent announcement of its strong commitment to the Japanese animation genre, with the advancement of its plans to launch up to 40 anime series during this 2021.

Among other original titles, these new Netflix anime will include some adaptations of the manga such as The Way of the Househusband, which will debut on April 8; Yasuke, who will arrive on April 29; Record of Ragnarok, already dated for June; as well as adaptations of games such as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which joins the recently released series based on Valve’s DOTA 2; live action adaptations, like the already prepared return of the classic Cowboy Bebop; or the imminent return of a great classic like Sailor Moon, which will debut with a new movie on June 3.

However, while Netflix’s offer is becoming more and more interesting for anime fans, including both classic series and its own original content, it still has to face other benchmark competitors in the sector such as Crunchyroll.