Mass Effect is without a doubt one of the most beloved science fiction franchises by gamers. The saga suffered a setback with Mass Effect: Andromeda, but despite this, its fans are looking forward to news of a new installment.

The members of Toadman Interactive, a studio based in Sweden, are veteran fans of the BioWare series, so they decided to pay tribute to it with their new game called Minimal Effect.

This is Minimal Effect, a title inspired by Mass Effect

The Toadman Interactive project was conceived as a kind of parody of Mass Effect, so it will retain the action elements and the spatial setting of the important franchise.

The references to Mass Effect made by Minimal Effect go beyond its name, as its main mechanics, its user interface and its characters of various races try to recreate the experience of BioWare games as well as possible.

However, Minimal Effect will be distinguished by its humor, a story with ridiculous moments and a peculiar visual section. Do you want to see what it looks like? Then don’t miss the trailer below:

In Minimal Effect we will control a group of curious space cadets, among which are Commander Creed, Larry, Redshirt and K´iara. All of them will have wild adventures across the Milky Way. As you could see, it will be played with a third-person perspective and we will have at our disposal a large arsenal to destroy the enemy factions.

According to Rasmus Davidsson, the game’s creative director, his project is a tribute to sci-fi titles with RPG touches, as well as the most popular movies and series in the genre.

In case you missed it: Mass Effect 4 is already in plans?

Minimal Effect is in development for unconfirmed consoles and PCs. Its premiere is expected sometime in 2021. Here you will find a little more information about this proposal.

.