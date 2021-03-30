Meet Messi’s new shoes: NEMEZIZ “King of the Ball”

The Argentine star will release new boots when he returns to the European leagues after the break for FIFA Date. Adidas Football will pay tribute to its main sports figure Lionel messi with the NEMEZIZ MESSI.1 “King of the Ball”.

The brand that dresses Barcelona’s ’10’ wants to pay tribute for becoming the top scorer in history for the same club, in addition to surpassing Xavi as the player with the most presence in FC Barcelona.

In the boots for Leo his golden crown and Messi’s signature stand out.

“Elsewhere, the boot is adorned with a striking pattern with ‘Solar Red’, ‘Core Black’ and ‘Solar Yellow’. The technical details include a V-shaped tension tape collar, a split outsole and the use of TORSION SYSTEM technology, ”adidas says in their announcement.

THE NEW MESSI BOOTS @ adidasfootball launched the NEMEZIZ MESSI.1 👟, in homage to #Messi 🔟⚽️ They are known as “King of the Ball” 👑 and include personalized details for the Argentine: a crown and his name 🔝 pic.twitter.com/9tnSzWGYaO – Registered Marketing (@MktRegistrado) March 30, 2021