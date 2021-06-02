Meet Mercedes Villador, the Argentine model who would be Luis Miguel’s new girlfriend



Luis Miguel.

Photo: Ethan Miller. / Getty Images

Luis Miguel he is living in his house in Acapulco under all possible care. In the midst of the boom of the series inspired by his life, many want to know what El Sol de México is about, which, beyond having opened the drawer of memories, continues to keep its present doors inside. However, Lucia Miranda, the widow of whom his manager Hugo López left, gave some clues about his sentimental moment.

“Keep up with this girlfriend, is in acapulco. But we do not know well, because there it can change. She is an Argentine model”, Revealed in an interview with C5N and later named her:“ Mercedes Villador ”.

After separating from one of his choristers and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the singer has been in refuge and has had almost no outings or meetings with the public. In fact, in the second season of the series he has not stepped on set, but has been connected from a distance. According to Miranda, El Sol is “very apprehensive”, so he takes great care of himself.

About Villador he added: “She is not well known. Is happy. Is very pretty, skinny, beautifull. He’s happy, taking good care of himself, It doesn’t come out, it’s fine. ” He also said that, although they have not spoken for a while, he knows that Micky is enjoying the series.

Watch the full interview or skip ahead to minute 4:00

Mercedes is from Misiones and in addition to being a model, she has a degree in nutrition. Six months ago, the singer and “Picky” -as she calls herself- were photographed on the beaches of Acapulco. The images could be seen on the model’s social networks and some followers quickly noticed coincidences that fueled the first rumors. Soon after, Argentina’s Instagram account was deactivated.

At the moment, neither the singer nor the model have confirmed the romance.