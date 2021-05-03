Rich Fury / KCA2021Getty Images

The actress will produce this project with her husband The novel on which it is based was published on April 27

Gal gadot will produce and star in a film adaptation of Catriona Silvey’s debut novel, ‘Meet Me in Another Life.’ The book was just published two days ago, but according to the press release, the acquisition was described as “competitive.”

Atlas Entertainment to partner with Pilot Wave, owned by Gadot and her husband, Jaron varsano, with Kurt Kanemoto from Atlas tasked with bringing the project to the big screen. The broad outlines of the plot follow a man and a woman who continue to meet in multiple different versions of reality, with the novel described as an exciting and imaginative exploration of the many iterations of love and how choice can change everything.

The sci-fi romance revolves around Thora and Santi, two strangers who meet by chance in a foreign city. Yet despite a tragic accident, they continue to wind up on each other’s path through time and space, becoming friends, colleagues, lovers, and enemies along the way, as they seek to discover why fate continues to unite them so often in their lives. such different circumstances.

It’s an incredibly high concept that makes Meet Me in Another Life sound like an intriguingly unique twist on the sci-fi and romance genres, while allowing Gadot to stretch his acting muscles. The actress is one of the most recognized and highest paid stars in Hollywood, but most of her work has been carried out within the realm of effects-driven blockbusters, so it will be interesting to see how she fares. with what sounds like a very meaty role and driven by the characters to sink your teeth into.

It’s not yet known what the Meet Me in Another Life studio will call home, but Atlas’s Charles Roven and Gadot have strong ties to Warner Bros., making it one of the most likely potential destinations. However, it could be a long time before the literary adaptation goes into production, given the protagonist’s busy schedule.

Gadot doesn’t just have Netflix’s action blockbuster ‘Red Notice’ alongside Dwayne johnson Y Ryan reynolds, which will be released later this year, but the streamer recently acquired the rights to its spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’, which is considered a potential franchise starter.

If that weren’t enough, Gadot has long delayed the mystery sequel ‘Death on the Nile’, which will finally arrive next February, in addition to his miniseries of Hedy Lamarr, which has gone from Showtime to AppleTV +. In addition, since last year he is already looking to re-team with the director of the two Wonder Woman films, Patty jenkins, in a new version of the Cleopatra story, as well as her third adventure as Diana Prince, which was confirmed just a couple of days after the release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

‘Meet Me in Another Life’ marks uncharted territory for Gadot’s abilities, as it brings together romance within science fiction.

