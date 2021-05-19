Meet Manuela Restrepo, a Colombian influencer who protects animals



Manuela Restrepo, the Colombian influencer who protects animals.

Photo: Manuela Restrepo Press / Courtesy

Many celebrities use their fame to make their point of view known on certain topics and support some social awareness campaigns, including, the protection and care of animals.

Some only participate in campaigns, others, instead, are involved at a deeper level. Such is the case of Manuela Restrepo, a famous influencer from Medellín, Colombia, who has become known for supporting the well-being of these beings.

Only on Instagram where he is about to reach half a million followers does he share, in addition to his passion for fitness life, this path to awareness in order to give a voice to those who do not have it, as they cannot bear to see animals suffer.

“No more abuse and more understanding and sensitivity. We need laws that really support animals. Let them be harsh and really punishing. Take seriously the lives of these beings who are superior to us in every way“Says one of his publications on that platform.

Manuela considers that one of her missions in life is to love animals, enforce their rights and fight so that people learn to value and respect them.

“Every day I love animals moreThey are incredible and have everything to teach us. EMPATHY, above all! ”, He wrote under a photograph where he poses with one of his kittens.

Likewise, their contribution to these causes has been reflected in support foundations and contribute to issues such as sterilization of street dogs and cats.

Animal abuse is a serious social problem to which we do not always give the importance or attention it deserves, that is why the dissemination of stories by this type of people as Manuela is a fundamental piece in the task of protecting the different species in order to improve their quality of life.