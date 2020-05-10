The most recognized brand of porridge and food worldwide has announced the new baby Gerber 2020 today and the networks have exploded with love when they know their history.

The little girl is called Magnolia Earl and in addition to being selected from among 327 thousand participants to represent the brand, this beautiful baby girl is celebrating her first year of life today.

A very important fact to mention is that Magnolia has become, since 1928, the first Gerber baby with adoptive parents, achieving a historic change in society’s standards.

While we all remember the cute face of the original Gerber baby, the brand has made efforts to be more inclusive in its brand, taking as its image a little one with Down syndrome and another with Hmong descendants.

Magnolia’s parents, Courtney and Rusell Earl, received the news from Gerber in the company of their beautiful daughters Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, 8, who are also adopted and all were very happy about the enormous opportunity.

“This is incredible, this campaign is an opportunity to tell the story of Magnolia and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are formed. It is a message of love, we want people to understand that if they see a family that does not necessarily coincide physically, they do not have to question the belonging of anyone in this family. ” Courtney Earl commented.

Likewise, Russell stated that physical characteristics do not exclude you from feeling that you belong, “We can all seem different, but in the end we are a family.”

Courtney also commented that when they found out that Magnolia was one of the finalists for the contest, they contacted their biological family to break the news to them and they were very proud and joyful.

“We all love this girl very much, she brings so much joy and happiness to everyone.” – Russell finished.

Before the presentation of the new baby Gerber 2020, Bill Partyka, Gerber president and CEO, announced that in the company they believe that “Every baby is a Gerber baby. At one point we long for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that unite us: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes far beyond biology. . “

Congratulations to Magnolia for being the selected one and above all, congratulations to Gerber for these life lessons that we want to share with the whole world. Share this beautiful story with your family and friends.