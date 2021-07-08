Meet Lisa Tranel, Jennifer Aniston’s new double who is a social media sensation

In the last hours a young woman called Lisa tranel He uploaded a funny video to his Tik Tok account, where he imitated a classic scene from ‘Friends’. In a few hours it reached 5 million views, and the reason was its great physical resemblance to Jennifer Aniston. Users defined her as “the new double” of the actress, and asked her to publish more clips with dialogue from the series.

Tranel is a mother of three, lives in Dallas, United States, and has nothing to do with show business. However, he wowed more than 17,000 followers on Instagram for his fitness lifestyle, and surpasses 200,000 on TikTok.

In the clip that surprised users, he is seen in his car, and makes the lipsync of a famous scene played by Aniston in the skin of her character, Rachel Green. In that episode of the sitcom, the protagonist tells her best friend, Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) why she wants to quit her job as a waitress.

The repercussion was immediate, and the actress’s admirers congratulated her for the similarities she achieved, not only in her physical appearance, but also in the character’s gestures. Many even replicated the video and enraptured Aniston to react to her new double.

The influencer took the comments with humor and added a description to her TikTok profile in a humorous tone: “I’m not Jennifer Aniston”, along with laughing emojis.

@she_plusthree You know what I mean? ♬ original sound – Friends

This is not the first time that a viral phenomenon of this style has happened: last March the young Argentine Florence TrosseroHe also surprised with his striking resemblance to the star of ‘Friends’.