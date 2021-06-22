Meet Laurel Hubbard, the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics

WELLINGTON.

Laurel hubbard lifted 628 pounds (285 kilograms) in two attempts to qualify for the super heavyweight women’s category for the Tokyo Olympics. It was a lot of weight, but nothing compared to the metaphorical load that Hubbard has carried to become the first transgender athlete to compete in an Olympic Games.

Hubbard was one of five weight lifters confirmed on Monday on the New Zealand squad for Tokyo. To the 43 years She will be the oldest weight lifter, and fourth ranked for the August 2 competition for women over 87 kilos (192 pounds).

Hubbard won silver at the 2017 World Cups and gold at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa. In 2018 he competed in the Commonwealth Games, but suffered a serious injury that slowed his career.

I am grateful and honored for the kindness and support I have received from so many New Zealanders. When I broke my arm at the Commonwealth Games three years ago, I was told that my sports career had probably come to an end. But their support, their encouragement and their aroha (love) guided me in the dark, ”Hubbard said in a statement.

An additional burden for Hubbard is that her efforts have put her at the center of the debate on whether it is fair for transgender athletes to compete in female categories. He has been the target of outrage and ridicule, and received criticism from some rivals.

Hubbard changed gender eight years ago, at 35. Since then has met all the requirements of the International Olympic Committee on transgender athletes and fair competition.

