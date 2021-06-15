Meet Juank Multivoces, the TikToker that is breaking the internet for singing identical to Shakira

Tik Tok has become a platform where people can exploit some of their talent. There is everything: dancers, actors and now, even almost professional imitators who had not been discovered.

One of them is Juank Multivoces, who has gone viral thanks to his incredible ability to imitate voices of singers, television characters and more. However, within his repertoire What is most striking is her way of embodying the voice of Shakira herself.

@ juank2384 Reply to @ melissajuarez482 ♬ original sound – Juank multivoces

@ juank2384 Reply to @antonio_zoldick ♬ original sound – Juank multivoces

And is that the similarity with the voice of the interpreter of “Anthology” is really surprising, so its interpretation could not go unnoticed.

This is how the native of Guatemala has already gained more than 200 thousand followers on his profile and more than 2 million likes, going viral given the genius of each of his interpretations, because in addition to Shakira, He also knows how to imitate Ricardo Arjona, India María, Celia Cruz, Ricardo Montaner and even cartoons like Mickey Mouse and Homer Simpson.

So far, no other impersonator is known with such talent and Juan Carlos Dominguez, his real name, diary sends greetings to his fans in different voices, something that very few artists do without charging.

@ juank2384 Reply to @elsachiperri ♬ original sound – Juank multivoces

It is worth mentioning that the talent of the Guatemalan singer and impersonator went viral after the following video was released in which he performs “Waka Waka”. See it and give your opinion if it is not the exact replica of the Colombian’s voice.

There is no doubt that one of the coolest things about the internet is that, whatever the platform, there is always something curious to find.