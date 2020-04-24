The couple ‘built’ their love nest on a luxurious property within walking distance of Nick Jonas’ and Priyanka Chopra’s

In the town of Encino, California, the mansion of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and her first baby, who will be born in the coming months.

The property, valued at $ 14.1 million, is the second most expensive in the community, having one with a value of 20 million, which belongs to its brother Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Joe Jonas house and Sophie Turner It stands out for its privacy, being surrounded by large trees, as well as a large perimeter fence, elements that prevent you from looking inland.

Despite the barriers they put to the outside, inside everything is transparent, since the house has large windows that give the couple impressive views of their green areas.

The luxurious property, with extension of 15 thousand square feet and with two floors, it has 10 bedrooms, 11 full baths and three half baths.

Kitchens

It also has two kitchens with walnut cabinets, in which the couple loves to pamper themselves preparing the dishes they love so much.

As can be seen in the following video, both kitchens are divided by just one door, which is why they have found a different function for each of them.

One of the kitchens is usually used to prepare food, while the other is used to eat it, since it has a breakfast room with a capacity for seven people.

Before dining room

To one side of the main kitchen there is a ante dining room that is made up of a black table and chairs.

That space is occupied by the couple to make their informal meals, while the dining room is only used when they have visits at home.

Dinning room

The dining room has a long rectangular table with space for 10 people.

This room stands out for its paintings hanging on the wall, as well as being very close to the cellar of the house, in which the couple tastes and drinks a few glasses of good wine accompanied by a little cheese and ham.

Television room

Behind the breakfast room is a television room made up of two white-toned sofas with a capacity for 14 people.

The room is completed by a wall-mounted television, as well as a fireplace, which is an excellent ally for the couple in the cold season.

Right where the room ends, the couple has a black piano, which is located at the foot of the staircase that leads to the upper floor.

Living room

The main room of the property is similar to the television room, as it is also comprised of light-toned armchairs, with the difference that it has two coffee tables.

library

Next to the main room is the reading space, which is comprised of a large bookcase in which Joe and Sophie keep their favorite books.

Movie at home

Like good celebrities, this couple’s house has its own cinema, where they can see on the big screen the films she makes or his music videos.

The cinema room is completed by extremely comfortable seats that make it practically impossible to just watch a movie and want to go to sleep.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom is one of the most spectacular rooms in the house, having large windows that offer a beautiful view of your wooded property.

The room has a large bed, as well as a living room, accompanied by a fireplace, with space for five people.

It also has a couple of individual armchairs in the balcony area, as well as a small bar where Joe and Sophie can prepare their drinks while in bed.

Gym

The gym is another of the rooms that could not be missing in a house of two personalities who love to keep fit.

Guesthouse

Like other celebrity properties, the guest house is separate from the main property.

The guest house is divided into two floors and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and a living room.

Yard

The garden has a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, tanning area, an outdoor room with everything you need to prepare a barbecue, as well as large gardens.

