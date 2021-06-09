Meet Grace, the robot nurse who cares for Covid patients

MEXICO CITY

The Hong Kong team behind the famous humanoid robot Sophia is launching a new prototype, Grace, aimed at the healthcare market Y designed to interact with the elderly and those isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dressed in a blue nurse’s uniform, Grace has Asian features, neck-length brown hair, and a thermal camera on her chest to take her temperature. and measure their responsiveness. It uses artificial intelligence to diagnose a patient and can speak English, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

I can visit people and make their day with social stimulation … but I can also do talk therapy, take bio-readings and help health care providers, “Grace told . while standing next to her” sister. “Sophia in the workshop of the manufacturer Hanson Robotics in Hong Kong.

Grace’s resemblance to a healthcare professional and her ability to socialize are intended to ease the burden on front-line hospital staff, overwhelmed during the pandemic, founder David Hanson said.

A human appearance facilitates natural trust and commitment because we are programmed for face-to-face human interactions, “Hanson said explaining how Grace can simulate the action of more than 48 major facial muscles and has a comforting demeanor designed to look a bit like anime characters, often a fusion of Asian and Western styles.

Awakening Health wants to mass-produce Grace’s beta by August, said David Lake, CEO of the joint venture between Hanson Robotics and Singularity Studio, and There are plans to fully implement it next year in places like Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan and Korea.

The cost of making the robots, now similar to the price of luxury cars, will decline once the company makes tens or hundreds of thousands of units, Hanson added.

Grace’s launch comes at a time when the global impact of the coronavirus has made humanoid robots urgently needed, said Kim Min-Sun, a professor of communications at the University of Hawaii.

Trapped at home during COVID-19 lockdowns, many people have had their mental state affected by negative thoughts.

If they can get help by deploying these social robots in intimate settings, they will certainly have a positive impact on society, “he noted.

