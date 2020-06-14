© .

Olga Tañón

Olga Tañón has been in the eye of the hurricane after her daughter revealed in an interview the harassment and mistreatment she had to face at school because of her disability.

The young woman suffers from Sebastian syndrome, the condition caused multiple seizures during his childhood that prevented him from having a normal life. Were these epileptic attacks which caused a mental retardation in the young woman.

Gabriella stated that she was bullied at school because of her condition. However, the young preferred to keep quiet and keep the secretBecause many of her classmates who teased her were fans of her mother and she didn’t want them to stop admiring her.

With the family it is much better!

Despite the difficulties he has had to face, Gabriella Marie is a happy young woman who enjoys life. Like any other girl her age she loves to dance, especially when she can do it in the company of her mother.

GOOD MORNING ! @gabrielladenizard was crazy to do the dance with this music, I did it and I followed it !!!! That ehhhh! As soon as we finished he said, mahhh give me the phone to show daddy @billydenizardoficial why I DID IT and I am brutal hehehehe! Yehhhhh !!!!

Another of his passions is singing, because on several occasions he has shown us that he inherited his mother’s talents for music. In this video we can see how the young woman even impresses her mother with her artistic skills.

