According to the estimated date for the reopening of non-essential activities, it is still a few weeks before the gyms and training centers open their doors again. Do not think twice and take advantage of time at home, strengthening your body and taking care of your health with the help of technology, since there are applications that will help you lose weight, increase muscle mass and keep fit. We share some of the most popular ones with you.

1.- Exercises at home without equipment

This application is one of the most popular because it offers routines for different muscle groups. No equipment is required, because all exercises are performed using your own weight. Includes warm-up and stretching routines. Depending on the day, you can exercise abdominals, chest, legs or arms. Each routine has video guides and animations for correct posture and injury prevention. To guarantee the results, the app offers meal plans.

2.- Female Fitness: Training for women

When downloading the app, the first thing you should do is set a goal: lose weight, become stronger or simply stay in shape. Then choose the area you want to work: abdomen, arm, leg or buttock. Then, establish a plan based on the time you can exercise a week and the day you want to start. The app includes quick workouts to maximize fat burning and don’t require special equipment. It has animations and video guides to ensure that you have the correct posture in each of the exercises.

3.- Buttocks and legs exercise

Before you start exercising with this app, you have to define what your goal is: to mold, increase volume or burn fat. There are 30 days of training, between which there are some breaks so that the muscle recovers and is ready to continue working. They are 10 minute routines that do not require equipment. Each one has animations and videos, so you know how the correct posture is for each exercise. The app’s features include: tracking weight loss, calculating calories burned, and workout reminders.

4.- Sports challenge of 30 days

To start the training of this app you have to complete your profile with information such as whether you are a man or a woman, number of times you exercise a week, what is your goal (lose weight, tone up, increase muscle), if you get tired when climbing down the stairs, etc. With these data the application designs your exercise plan. You can choose between abs, glutes, arm or whole body. As the name implies, the challenge is to complete 30 days of training. As you progress, the intensity of the exercises increases. Among the functions of the application is the record of your progress, reminders, guides with videos and the option to share the results on different social networks. The app offers a seven-day free trial, after which you have to pay a subscription.

5.- Exercises to burn fat

The application offers a comprehensive 30-day program to lose fat for men and women, in areas such as the abdomen, legs and arms. No additional equipment is required to perform the exercises. Since these are personalized programs, you must complete data such as whether you are a man, a woman, your height, your current weight, the weight you want to reach and whether you are a beginner, intermediate or advanced. Depending on your goals, the application offers you routines with short exercises to do at home. The intensity of the training will increase little by little, so you can adapt to the rhythm. Among the application’s features are animations, videos and detailed instructions that guide you to do the exercises correctly, daily food and nutrition tips, reminders and the option to synchronize your data with Google Fit. To access the training programs you must pay a subscription, either monthly or annually.

