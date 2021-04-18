Meet Felix Lalo, Harry Potter’s doppelganger on TikTok

Felix lalo triumph in TikTok like twice as much Daniel Radcliffe in the version more sexy from Harry Potter.

If you thought that you would never see again Harry Potter wield your wand, you’re in luck. Your wishes are orders to TikTok and to Felix lalo, double Daniel Radcliffe in the role of the well-known magician who delights his more than 1.3 million followers with the sexiest version of Harry Potter. In a kind of new story for Potter, Felix Lalo just has to dress in the typical magic school uniform, paint the scar on his forehead and put on the round glasses to be, without a doubt, a clone of the famous character. Their physical resemblance is tremendously amazing, a fact that the tiktoker has managed to take advantage of perfectly in the dozen short videos that he has shared so far on his TikTok profile.

There are videos That could perfectly be a scene from any of the films in the saga, but there are others in which Felix Lalo exploits the sexiest side of the character and plays with his wand and uniform (never showing meat, that’s true). This is a sign of the evolution that the tiktoker has been having in the character, since at first we see more demure videos in which he only played with the idea of ​​the resemblance between him and Harry Potter, while the most rogue and daring do not appear in your profile to about half of them.

It is precisely the videos of this type that have the most views: 38.5 million the most, in which Felix Lalo records how Potter would manage if Ginny told him to meet in the Room of Requirements. The second with the most views has a total of 6.5 million and in it we see the sexiest Harry Potter as he strips off his sweater and uniform cape with a sudden movement that leaves the magician with his shirt half open and his tie unbuttoned. . Undoubtedly, an image little seen of the famous magician in the movies but that Felix Lalo has taken as his own on his TikTok profile.

Hermione, also on TikTok and Instagram

But things don’t end here … TikTok’s Harry Potter has also found his TikTok Hermione. Felix Lalo also has a profile of Instagram that has been created as a result of the success in the social network of short videos. On Instagram, he publishes some of the videos he shares on TikTok and photos, as well as a type of videos that other users of the social network can make using one of those that they have already uploaded as a shared screen interpreting a scene.

And, curiously, fate has wanted Harry to find several TikTok users with a strong resemblance to Hermione and make these kinds of videos that, honestly, have us spellbound by the tremendous resemblance they all have with their characters.

