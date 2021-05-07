Meet Fear, by Panini Comics

Last month, Panini Cómics published in Spain a paperback volume containing the beginning of the current stage of Daredevil, with the script by Chip Zdarsky. The volume compiled the first five numbers of this stage, in a Marvel Premiere format and was titled “Know the Fear.”. A frenetic start to the stage that is worth reading if you are a fan of the devil from hell’s kitchen. Next, we are going to reel the story a little and analyze the script, drawing and format of this essential volume of the man without fear.

The tome presents us with a New York in which Wilson Fisk is the mayor and the Owl is the new King of Crime of the city and a new detective, named Cole North who will have importance in the story. There are also other characters from the Marvel Universe as Punisher or Spider-man, in addition to his companions in The Defenders. Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Danny Run, aka Iron Fist. In this volume, we meet a tormented Daredevil, because in one of his several street fights one of his opponent lost his life, which makes him ask himself several questions about his crusade against crime and whether or not his actions are justified.

The script of Zdarsky, who already made a great work within Marvel with “Spider-man: A lifetime”, gives us some incredible conversations, especially the one that ends the volume between Daredevil and Spider-man, full of tension, although it is also worth highlighting the moment with the Punisher or Matt’s meeting with his former teammates from the Defenders also has its impact on the history. The rest of the pieces work perfectly. The Owl, as we already mentioned before, enjoys his new status as the new King of Crime of the city, it is really interesting to see Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, serve as mayor of the city and the character of Cole North, created by Zdarsky in this same stage has an interesting arc, reaching the New York police force transferred from Chicago.

Regarding the drawing, I will express my opinion openly or half measures, and it is that for me Checcheto has made the best drawing that Daredevil has ever had in its history so far. With a visual aesthetic reminiscent of the Netflix series, in addition to leaving us great glimpses of other characters such as Spider-Man or Punisher or beautiful planes of New York City. Honestly, it is the Daredevil that I have liked the most aesthetically to date and I hope it continues in this line.

As for the edition, we are facing the classic volume of Marvel Premiere, in soft cover with a short introduction and then the numbers collected from 1 to 5. More than correct for its price of a mere 10 euros. I imagine that they will continue taking this stage in several more Marvel Premiere and I do not rule out that once the stage is over, Panini decides to publish a great hardcover volume in which he compiles this fascinating Daredevil stage that is just beginning and that if it continues like this, I think honestly it will rival Miller’s. We will see what the future of man without fear holds for us.