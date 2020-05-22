The beautiful woman from Jalisco has had romances with some movie stars and soap operas and recently, it is said that she is in love with a woman

Surely you already have a good location Esmeralda Pimentel, not only for its undeniable beauty, its great green eyes and the talent he has to interpret any role they put him to perform. But you must also have heard about his romances, and the most recent rumor that he decided to “test” new preferences and is in love with a woman.

Here we make you a count of the boyfriends of the protagonist of Falling in love with Ramón, and The beauty and the beasts, from which a couple of these lucky beasts emerged.

LEVAL OSVALDO

Photo: Instagram

The soap opera gallant like Sin tu mirada, Cuna de lobos or Médicos, lifeline, was a couple of the green-eyed man from 2013 to 2015, although they had a thunder in 2014. They talked about a wedding, but finally, they said goodbye after those two years of love.

JUAN CARLOS SEGURA

After her thunder with Osvaldo de León, Esmeralda began a relationship with film producer Juan Carlos Segura, and although for a while they shared their love on social networks, the relationship did not prosper and soon ended.

ALFREDO GATICA

In early 2017, Esmeralda Pimentel and Alfredo Gatica shouted to the four winds how in love they were. Even the native of Ciudad Guzmán and the villain of La vecina y Enamorándome de Ramón, in which they worked together, were already living together, when in August of the same year, it was learned that the romance came to an end.

OSVALDO BENAVIDES

Photo: Instagram

In February 2018, Pimentel and Osvaldo Benavides announced their courtship, which had begun in late 2017 and grew out of working together on Beauty and the Beasts. By mid-2019, they concluded the relationship, which was surrounded by speculation that she had “come out of the closet” and had fallen in love with a woman.

BARBARA ARREDONDO

After the thunder with Osvaldo Benavides, the name of Bárbara Arredondo was linked to that of Esmeralda Pimentel, making sure that the activist for women’s rights was the reason for the thunder. Although the actress denied the facts and assured that there had been misinterpretations, the truth is that some images on her Instagram account seem to confirm that there is more than friendship between them.