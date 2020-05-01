By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/01/2020 11:19 am

Recently, Estación Pi, a Mexican video game development studio, announced Don’t Catch It, a game for devices mobileswhich tries to raise awareness about COVID-19, and the importance of doctors and scientists in the fight against this pandemic.

The game consists of taking control of a rescue worker who fights against strange enemies who want to destroy the scientists of the world. The mission is to save them, traveling across different continents to recruit them in your laboratory, where they will unite to eradicate diseases. Each NPC you manage to save will offer you additional information, as well as historical data on advances in preventive medicine and health care.

This was what those responsible commented in a statement:

“At Estación Pi we want to contribute a grain of sand to recognize these anonymous heroes, scientists and doctors, who currently work tirelessly for the well-being of all of us.”

Prepare to be infected by (Don’t) Catch it!

We share the trailer for our new title that will be released for iOS and Android, in which your main objective is to rescue the most important scientists and help them in their research to save the planet…. pic.twitter.com/ZYg5vo2a2g – Pi Station (@EstacionPi) April 21, 2020

Don’t Catch It will come to iOS and Android devices on May 2, And will be available for free. Speaking of COVID-19, Phil Spencer does not believe that the global pandemic will delay the launch of the Xbox Series X, but it can affect game development. Similarly, Bethesda will donate $ 1 million dollars to fight the coronavirus.

Via: Pi Station

Summer Game Fest will be the great E3 replacement for the whole summer

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.