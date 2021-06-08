Meet Dani de la Torre’s gang

Dani de la Torre has just presented at the Malaga Festival ‘Live Is Life’, his new and nostalgic film in which he pays tribute to the summers of his life and those of an entire generation. With a script by Albert Espinosa, the film tells the story of five friends who meet in a town in Galicia during a night of San Juan that will change their lives forever. After an exhaustive casting throughout Spain, the director managed to find the perfect actors to embody the members of the gang whose adventures will hit theaters on August 13. We tell you how they got to the film and what their first big shoot has meant for them.

1 Javi Casellas is Garriga

Javi had always been interested in the world of acting, but he had never had the opportunity to appear for any test. “I read the announcement of the casting on Facebook and signed up.” He was waiting from four in the afternoon until ten at night, but it was worth it. “They called me for a second test and then I went to Santiago with Eva Leira and Yolanda Serrano.”

Although he assures that he wants to continue dedicating himself to this, he recognizes that what he likes least about the profession is “Having to repeat the scenes many times.”

2 David Rodríguez is Suso

When David signed up for the audition for the movie that was announced at his high school, he just wanted to miss class. “Actually, a friend pointed me out. In that first casting they only asked me to tell what I did in the summer. Then came the pandemic and I made a video call from home. And the next thing was to travel to Madrid to meet everyone ”.

During filming, although he received some anger from Dani –“There was only one day that he got pissed off and told us he was going home”He remembers laughing – he especially enjoyed working with his colleagues: “I loved the sequence in which we played football”. And, now that you have tried it, your intention is to start training: “I want to study to continue dedicating myself to this.”

3 Raúl del Pozo is Maza

Raúl and his brother were destined to be in the movie. “Juan and I had a mishap the day of the casting. They gave us an appointment, we got there but we couldn’t find the place well. So we went for a walk. The next day they called my mother to ask why we had not shown up. We came back, we were lucky and they ended up catching us “. For him, the best was “The first week before filming, the five of us were together in a rural house owned by a woman named Maica.”

4 Juan del Pozo is Álvaro

“My brother and I started working very early. When we were nine months old, we made the first announcement, we have been in series such as ‘Laura’s mysteries’… But we hadn’t done anything for seven years “This young man from San Sebastián de los Reyes tells us. And adds: “We have had a great time because we have done a lot of pineapple between all of us. Of course, the worst scenes have been those of water. That we Madrilenians take the cold badly! ”.

5 Adrián Baena is Rodri

After recording several commercials and a chapter of ‘Medical Center’, Adrián has achieved his first character in a movie thanks “To a casting to which I was summoned through the agency that represents me”. If I had to choose the best moment and the worst moment of the shoot, they both have to do with the cold: “I loved doing the route of the pools and I remember very difficult the first day, that there was a scene that was costing us a bit and on top of that it was very cold.”

