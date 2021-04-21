Meet Corbin Burnes, the Brewers “abuser” who is setting multiple records

The pitcher of the Milwaukee Brewers, Corbin Burnes, has become an abuser since last season in the MLB.

Burnes has been the Brewers’ best starting pitcher and one of the best in all MLB since last season, where he put some criminal numbers and continues on the same path.

Corbin Burnes edged out Adam Wainwright (35 in 2013) with the second-most strikeouts without walking out to start a season coming in after hitting 40 strikeouts. The record is Kenley Jansen in 2017 who struck out 51 before giving his first walk in the MLB.

Also, Since the beginning of last season …

Corbin Burnes:

83.2 IP 1.61 ERA 1.65 FIP 13.7 K / 9 2.6 BB / 9 13 XBH allowed 3.8 fWAr

While Jacob Dergom has:

88 PI 1.94 ERA 2.06 FIP 14.2 K 9 2.2 BB / 9 26 XBH 3.7 fWAR

