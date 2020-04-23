While cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, are singled out by European authorities in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, a young British company may have just found a way for these virtual currencies – usually “mined” (generated by solving complex mathematical operations) by a computer – to start off on the right foot.

More serious than you think

Bitwalking takes the form of an application, called Go!, Which installs on a smartphone and will then count and check the number of steps you will take during the day. At the current price, a BW $ is worth around 10,000 steps, or about 8 km. It will not be possible to earn more than three per day when the project is launched. Just as it will be prohibited to use multiple accounts.

First, Bitwalking users will be able to make purchases in an online store using its Bitwalking Dollars. They could also be offered an option to convert them to “real” money.

This seemingly wacky project has already raised $ 10 million from investment funds, mainly Japanese. This first bet allowed the creation of the bank which will monitor and manage the number of steps taken and the validity of transfers. Meanwhile, Murata Manufacturing, a Japanese electronics giant, has announced, according to the BBC, that it will work on the production of a smart bracelet that could replace the smartphone and the app. It would integrate a screen so that the user could know how much BW $, he has already won by the sweat of … his feet.

Fitness and privacy

According to the BBC, shoe manufacturers are still ready to take the plunge and accept this new kind of currency. In addition, a reputed British bank would be in discussion with BitWalking to be a partner of the project during one of the major music festivals of next summer … It is known, in festivals, we are walking on our feet but also walking a lot. It is however not said if the steps in the mud count double.

These partnerships would only be the first steps. The two creators of BitWalking, who owe Keepod, a computer on a USB key sold for $ 7, want to take advantage of the growing enthusiasm for wearable physical activity tracking devices to attract users. offering them little more than a count of calories burned. Their goal is also to forge partnerships with manufacturers of sports equipment, health services, advertisers and even insurers. So many actors who may have an incentive to encourage people to walk, to stay healthy or to buy one product rather than another.

In any case, Nissan Bahar, one of the founders, clearly indicated that the data gleaned by this tracking of steps “will not be for sale”. He said: “We may explore the possibility of offering advertisers to focus on different user groups depending on their level of activity, but we will not provide any information related to user movements.”

Pocket money or salary supplement

According to the calculations of the two founders of the project, in developed countries an average user should earn around 15 BW $ per month. On the other hand, in developing countries, where the constraints are greater and the distances traveled longer, BitWalking could transform lives by bringing additional income. Before launching the product on a large scale, the BitWalking project will be launched in the United Kingdom, Japan, Malawi and Kenya. This should bring the Rimbaldian wandering up to date …